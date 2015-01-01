SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Thanh LN, Fang YM, Chou TY, Hoang TV, Nguyen QD, Lee CY, Wang CL, Yin HY, Lin YC. Water (Basel) 2022; 14(18): 2814.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/w14182814

unavailable

Ban Khoang is a mountainous commune in Sa Pa district located in the central part of Lao Cai province, Vietnam. Landslides occur frequently in this area and seriously affect the local living conditions. To help the local authority in developing a landslide disaster action plan, the statistical index method for landslide susceptibility mapping is applied. As the result, the landslide susceptibility zonation (LSZ) map was created. The LSZ map indicates that areas of low, moderate, high and very high landslide susceptibility zones are, respectively, 20.3 km2, 12.4 km2, 15.4 km2, and 5.2 km2; most of the observed landslide areas that are well predicted belong to high or very high landslide susceptibility classes. In detail, 80% observed landslide areas and 78.57% number of observed landslides were well predicted, and the area (AUC) under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve obtained 80.3%. Hence, the high and very high landslide susceptibility classes in the LSZ map can be considered highly believable, and the LSZ map will be reliable to use in the practice.


GIS; landslide; natural hazards; susceptibility; Vietnam

