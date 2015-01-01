Abstract

The behavior risk of workers is one of the main restricting factors in coal mine safety decision-making and management. In this paper, the behavior and decision-making process of individuals and organizations are modeled and analyzed to solve this challenge, based on data analysis and behavior decision-making. Based on system dynamics (SD), this paper proposes an unsafe behavior correction system (SD-Ipt) for coal miners to reduce occupational risk. The "1 + 1 + 3 + X" behavior risk correction decision-making system is constructed, and the implementation scheme of the system is put forward, which has been applied in coal mines. This study can effectively correct the unsafe behavior of coal mining enterprises and improve the occupational safety and health management ability of coal mining enterprises.

Language: en