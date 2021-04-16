Abstract

A street-intercept survey was carried out among citizens of the Netherlands in order to gain insight into people's perceptions in regard to various topics linked to fire services. Students conducted questionnaires among 247 respondents (residents over the age of 18 from Dutch municipalities). The various fire services topics in the questionnaire were 'prioritisation of fire service duties', 'response time, 'opinion on the fire station' and 'the relationship between fire safety and road safety'. Although the sample was not representative for the Dutch population the study provided insight into the societal impact of fire services which citizens, when asked, found important and 'valuable'. Respondents of the general public survey gave priority to preparedness and rapid turnout in the event of fire and assistance. The most important reason they gave for this prioritisation was the prevention of injury and fatalities. This exploratory public survey showed that people are willing to pay for fire service effects like rapid turnout times and saving lives. To make societal cost-benefit analysis on fire safety topics possible, economic valuation is needed on fire service effects. Further research is therefore recommended on the estimation of the 'value of a statistical life' (VOSL) in the context of fire safety.

