Abstract

Balconies and horizontal projections on building façades can affect the hazard of external fire plumes. The impingement of a fire plume beneath a horizontal projection results in the radial extension of flame, which may increase the likelihood of lateral fire spread along the facade. Continuous balconies in multi-unit residential buildings (MURBs) often lack fire separation between units. Without a fire separation, an external fire plume can produce an intense heat flux on the façade. Unprotected openings in the façade can often be found in close proximity, which presents a path for exterior fire spread to adjacent compartments. Fire Dynamics Simulator (FDS) was used to predict the heat flux imposed on façades, with and without horizontal projections. Predictions achieved close agreement to experiments and empirically derived equations.



RESULTS show the presence of horizontal projections can significantly increase heat flux at greater distances along the facade. The hazard of lateral fire spread to adjacent compartments can be reduced by defining a safe separation distance between openings or the use of fire separation on balconies between compartments.

