Abstract

In 2016 the Munich fire brigade carried out a series of tests to better understand the rescue of passengers with reduced mobility with regard to the design of new stations. The test series comprised 10 test arrangements with wheelchair users and one test arrangement with a hearing and visually impaired person. From three stations of different depths, an intervention team of the Munich fire brigade had to rescue one person. The following data were documented: (split) times, air consumption, age and pulse immediately after the test. The firefighters filled a questionnaire after the test to get information about the subjective exertion. Experienced fire officers watched the experiments and documented their observations. The results showed that the ascending rescue is challenging. The main factor for the exertion was the height difference between platform and ground level. In stations with complex concourse levels the rescue time after the operational order exceeds 10 min. The data and observations of the tests have later been used by a working group with different stakeholders and authorities for recommendations on firefighters lifts in new underground stations.

