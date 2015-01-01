|
Citation
|
Nguyen D, Kaye NB. Fire Safety J. 2022; 131: e103624.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
RESULTS are presented for tests of ember accumulation on buildings during an ember storm. Specifically, the experiments investigate the role of upstream buildings on the accumulation of embers on the rooftops of a building. Experiments were run for three target buildings for three different wind directions per building. The upstream array of buildings varied in both layout (staggered and regular grids of buildings) and in terms of the number of upstream rows of buildings and streamwise spacing between the buildings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ember; Rooftop; Spot fire; Wildland fire