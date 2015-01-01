Abstract

While previously disputed as a plausible ignition source, civilian firearms use has emerged as a wildfire cause of concern in the United States (US). The National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) included it as a newly recognized fire cause in the wildfire-reporting data standard approved in 2020. Here we report on shooting-caused wildfire ignitions using data mapped over to the new NWCG cause standard from historical wildfire records spanning 1992-2018. This is the first time that data on shooting-related fires have been assembled and summarized for the US, with the intention of raising awareness concerning this relatively small but impactful cause of preventable wildfires.

