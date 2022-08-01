Abstract

Socioeconomic status (SES) is an important factor affecting different aspects of human health, including self-care and healthcare service use. The relation between SES and hand injury severity is not well defined; therefore, the present study aimed to investigate the relation between SES and hand injury severity. This cross-sectional descriptive and analytical study included 215 patients with hand injury. Demographic, clinical, and SES-related factors were collected by questionnaire. Injury severity was assessed on Hand Injury Severity Score (HISS). Statistical analysis used the Student t-test, chi-square test and a multinomial regression model to calculate the odds ratio (OR) of each predictive factor. Mean age was 38.02 ± 13.49 years (range, 12-80 years). 73.5% of the participants were men. Patients with low SES were significantly more likely to develop severe hand injury (OR = 5.25 and 9.25 at HISS levels 3 and 4, respectively). In addition, there was a significant association between being born in rural areas and severe (HISS level 3, OR = 2.63) or major (HISS level 4, OR = 2.63) hand injury. Also, major (HISS level 4) hand injuries were significantly more prevalent in patients living in rural areas (OR = 4.23) and those injured in road accidents (OR = 1.98) or practicing sports (OR = 3.51). The study concluded that patients with low SES were 5-10-fold more likely to suffer from severe and major hand injuries, and thus provided valuable information for Iranian policymakers to take preventive measures for hand injuries. It is recommended to improve postoperative care in patients with low SES who underwent hand surgery, take the necessary measures to decrease the incidence of road accident injuries, facilitate early referral of patients with hand injury to trauma centers, and improve postoperative follow-up until full recovery.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

Language: en