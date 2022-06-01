Abstract

Motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) are a severe threat to wildlife biodiversity worldwide and most vertebrate species are at risk. However, there is a considerable knowledge gap on the traumatic features and potential patterns of MVCs in wildlife. We investigated traumatic injuries (TIs) caused by MVCs (MVCs-TIs) in 430 neotropical wild mammals representing 44 species from Brazil. Injuries were classified topographically into four categories: abdomen/pelvis (AP), chest (TX), head/neck (HN) and extremities (EX). We also determined the prevalence of pathological changes in MVC fatalities. AP (n = 381; 89%) was the most affected body segment, followed by TX (n = 372; 87%), HN (n = 363; 84%) and EX (n = 288; 67%). The most prevalent gross pathological findings were single or multiple bone fractures (n = 397; 92%), visceral organ rupture (n = 371; 86%), haemothorax (n = 220; 51%) and pulmonary haemorrhage (n = 212; 49%). Microscopically, pulmonary oedema (n = 324; 82%) and haemorrhage (n = 272; 69%) were the most prevalent lesions. No distinct TI patterns were evident across the various taxonomic groups, although trends were found in some taxa, such as armadillos. These results may help clinicians performing emergency care on MVC wildlife patients and may be of value in pathological and forensic investigations where a MVC has been deemed a likely contributory factor to death.

