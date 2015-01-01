Abstract

Previous research on alcohol and gender identity constructions has primarily focused on Western countries. Studies from non-Western contexts can make crucial contributions to understandings of the impact of social constructions of masculinities and femininities on drinking behaviours and health. In traditional Nigeria, consumption norms prohibited women's and young people's alcohol use. Nowadays, young men and women use alcohol, and many enact identities with heavy drinking. This study uses gender performance theory and interviews/focus group data from 72 young Nigerian men and women to explore their masculinity performance and resistance to traditional femininity codes through drinking practices. Profiling women as vulnerable agents and the only gender that provides care and affective labour, most men reinscribed the consumption norms proscribing women's drinking while some recommended sweetened or flavour brands for women. Citing gender equality and criticizing/resisting local norms, the women argued that alcohol consumption should not be the prerogative of men. The men used competitive heavy drinking rituals and drunkenness to enact masculinity. Most of the women constructed counter-traditional/normative femininity with heavy drinking bouts, while others, who maintained the traditional femininity to avoid stigmatization, enacted secret, or solitary drinking with potential health impacts. The findings demonstrate how distinct social norms promote socio-structural constraints and power relations that suppress women's agency and encourage gender inequality with potential health impacts.

