Abstract

Background



Individuals who are LGB--lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB)--are at high risk of being victimized by intimate partner violence and sexual abuse. Although research has begun to uncover the extent to which individuals experience both revictimization and polyvictimization, little is known about the extent of these two types of victimization among LGB persons.



Methods



Data were drawn from the 2010 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), a nationally representative telephone survey of eighteen thousand US residents, weighted to represent 232,458,335 proportional (49%) male and (51%) female adults aged 18 and older. Victimization was measured based on individuals' responses to a series of questions about psychological aggression, coercive control and entrapment, physical violence, and sexual violence. Patterns of recurrent and poly victimization across LGB people and heterosexual people were compared.



Results



The findings indicate that LGB individuals face a greater risk of victimization than heterosexuals. Further, they are more likely to experience revictimization and polyvictimization. Sex differences emerged in that LGB females were likely to be victimized, revictimized, and polyvictimized when compared to their heterosexual counterparts. Fewer differences emerged between LGB males and male heterosexuals.



Conclusion



This research suggests that LGB individuals face greater victimization risks, which is important because they may need special and specific interventions. Such interventions may be able to reduce not just an initial victimization but subsequent ones as well.

