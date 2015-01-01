Abstract

Sexual violence (SV) against children and adolescents is a public health problem. Distorted beliefs on the subject can lead to a poorly performed intervention by the psychologist, a professional who is part of the protection and care network for victims. Thus, the objective was to verify whether there is a difference in beliefs about sexual violence against children and adolescents in psychology undergraduate students at different stages of the course. A quantitative correlational study was conducted, including 413 psychology undergraduates enrolled in educational institutions throughout Brazil. Participants completed a sociodemographic questionnaire and the Sexual Abuse Beliefs Scale, which provides a general measure of tolerance and legitimation of sexual violence. The results indicated that university students do not legitimize common beliefs about SV against children and adolescents. There was no difference in beliefs according to the undergraduate level, nor with the other variables. However, besides not legitimizing it, it is important to have knowledge about the subject so that we can intervene. Considering that sexual violence against children and adolescents is a serious public health problem, the psychologist is part of the prevention, protection, and treatment network.

Language: en