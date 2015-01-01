SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang C, Li CR, Follingstad DR, Chahal JK. J. School Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2022.2121714

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Assessing change in campus interpersonal violence over time is an important step to understand the nature and prevalence of students' victimization experiences. Using a repeated cross-sectional campus survey of interpersonal violence from a large southern university, this article tracks the change of students' victimization experiences over a three-year period for two identified undergraduate student cohorts and offers empirical evidence to determine the best time in a college student's career to initially launch a campus interpersonal violence survey and how often such data should be collected. Controlling for demographic characteristics, the results indicate that both administration-year-effect and cohort-effect exist. The results further suggest that yearly campus interpersonal violence surveys would be most beneficial to track campus interpersonal violence change.


Language: en

Keywords

administration year; Campus survey; cohort effect; interpersonal violence

