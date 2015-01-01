Abstract

Effect of domestic violence (including employment interference/restraint) on women?s personal and professional difficulties and whether employment interference/restraint is affected by familial and demographic characteristics were examined. Data from 177 workplace-participating women in a higher educational institution was used. Linear regression analysis was used to examine the associations. It was revealed that working women suffered from a wide range of difficulties at the personal and professional levels. However, personal difficulties were more prevalent compared to professional difficulties. Among participants? familial and demographic characteristics, only ?number of children? was significant in predicting exposure to employment interference/restraint. Tactics of employment interference/restraint are characterized by being ?controlling? in nature. This characteristic explained women?s reports of violence and complaints from related difficulties. Personal difficulties associated with employment interference/restraint were representative, and similar, to mental health problems. It is recommended that primary prevention interventions are emphasized taking into consideration the role of women, coworkers, as well as employers in terminating this problem.

Language: en