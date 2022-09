Abstract

Using a sample of 291 Black women and a longitudinal study, we explore how general strain theory can broaden our understanding of Black women?s alcohol use and intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration.



RESULTS demonstrated that racial discrimination, past IPV and sexual victimization, and family member?s victimization heightened depression, which increased heavy alcohol use. Discrimination and family victimization also elevated anger, leading to greater IPV perpetration.



RESULTS further revealed that depression and anger interacted to influence IPV. Researchers, practitioners, and policymakers must continue to pursue culturally sensitive practices to effectively address this unique constellation of strains and advocate for the needs of Black women.

Language: en