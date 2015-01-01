SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cipriano AE, Holland KJ, Bedera N, Eagan SR, Diede AS. Fem. Criminol. 2022; 17(3): 343-367.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15570851211062579

unavailable

Sexual harassment of graduate students is prevalent, yet little is known about their experiences reporting sexual harassment to their university. We conducted interviews with 32 graduate students who reported sexual harassment to Title IX to understand how survivors? experiences of harassment align with report outcomes. Nearly all participants experienced severe, education-limiting consequences of the harassment and reported to ensure safety and restore educational access. Most reports were deemed unactionable and findings of responsibility were rare, demonstrating a disconnect between survivors? experiences and Title IX outcomes. Our analysis suggests that Title IX practitioners rely on notions of ?severity? rather than harassment consequences.


Language: en
