Abstract

This study examined the gender-responsive needs and vulnerabilities associated with motherhood among the incarcerated population in Japan. Upon analyzing data of a national survey of the incarcerated population (338 women and 364 men), the results indicated that, compared with non-mothers and fathers, incarcerated mothers had greater needs and vulnerabilities in such areas as socioeconomic status, drug addiction and childhood adversities, which may be affected by their dual status as being a woman and being a mother. Implications are discussed, including the need for comprehensive gender-responsive treatment with a rehabilitative and trauma-informed approach in the context of parenting in prison settings.

