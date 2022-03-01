SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sakran JV, Lunardi N. Adv. Surg. 2022; 56(1): 49-67.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.yasu.2022.03.001

36096577

Firearms injury is a major cause of American morbidity and mortality. Although the firearm is a common vector, the intentions with which it is used represent a wide array of social ills-suicide, community violence, domestic violence, mass shootings, legal intervention, and unintended injury. The political and social underpinnings of this epidemic are inseparable from its prevention measures. Surgeons have an important role in firearm policy, research, prehospital and hospital advances, trauma survivor networks, and hospital-based violence prevention programs. It is only through interdisciplinary, multilevel, evidence-based prevention measures that the tides will turn on American firearm injury.


Homicide; Prevention; Suicide; Firearm injury; Firearm policy; Hospital-based violence prevention programs; Prehospital care; Trauma systems

