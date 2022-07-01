|
Citation
|
Terrier L, Audrin B. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2022; 10(3): 1720-1726.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36092534
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this research is to understand how organizational identification and fear of Covid-19 influence individuals' attitudes, trust, and intention to carpool. For this study, 299 participants completed an online questionnaire in which we assessed their organizational identification, fear of Covid-19, perceived risks, attitude, trust, and intention to carpool.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk; Attitude; Trust; Carpooling; Covid-19; Organizational identification