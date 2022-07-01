Abstract

The purpose of this research is to understand how organizational identification and fear of Covid-19 influence individuals' attitudes, trust, and intention to carpool. For this study, 299 participants completed an online questionnaire in which we assessed their organizational identification, fear of Covid-19, perceived risks, attitude, trust, and intention to carpool.



RESULTS show that the relationship between individuals and their organization is an effective lever to promote carpooling. Our results confirm that individuals' trust level and attitude strongly determine carpooling intention. The results highlight a negative relationship between perceived risks and attitude, as well as trust; Covid-19 is also identified as an antecedent to perceived risks. Organizations implementing carpooling solutions should focus on developing organizational identification and address fears associated with Covid-19.

