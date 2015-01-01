|
Citation
Aston ER, Berey BL. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2022; 9(1): 1-13.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36091647
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To explore relations between behavioral economic demand for cannabis and cannabis use disorder (CUD). Prior reviews have focused on drug demand in relation to use outcomes more generally. Complementing and enhancing prior work synthesizing research on cannabis demand, the present review endeavors to determine whether specific demand indices derived from the marijuana purchase task are most reliably related to CUD. Additionally, sociodemographic characteristics of participants in these studies were reviewed to identify whether certain populations were underrepresented in behavioral economic cannabis research.
Keywords
Behavioral economics; Cannabis use disorder; Craving; Marijuana purchase task