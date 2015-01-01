Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To explore relations between behavioral economic demand for cannabis and cannabis use disorder (CUD). Prior reviews have focused on drug demand in relation to use outcomes more generally. Complementing and enhancing prior work synthesizing research on cannabis demand, the present review endeavors to determine whether specific demand indices derived from the marijuana purchase task are most reliably related to CUD. Additionally, sociodemographic characteristics of participants in these studies were reviewed to identify whether certain populations were underrepresented in behavioral economic cannabis research.



RECENT FINDINGS: Behavioral economic demand is related to CUD; intensity and elasticity of cannabis demand were consistently associated with CUD diagnosis and severity. However, frequently, only select demand indices were assessed or reported, precluding the ability to confirm which indices are superior for denoting CUD risk. Further, most studies enrolled samples that were predominately young adults, Caucasian, and male.



SUMMARY: As CUD becomes more prevalent in the wake of cannabis legalization, identification of robust predictors of CUD risk is paramount. Cannabis demand is consistently associated with CUD; however, individual indices of import in this relationship remain ambiguous. Subsequent research is needed to confirm index-specific markers of disordered cannabis use, and whether links between demand and CUD generalize across diverse populations.

