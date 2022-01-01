SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Burnell K, Andrade FC, Hoyle RH. Dev. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/dev0001444

PMID

36095243

Abstract

There is fear that adolescents have limited control over their digital technology use. The current research examines longitudinal (Study 1) and daily (Study 2) associations between U.S. adolescents' self-control and digital technological impairment and use. Using a large sample (N = 2,104; Wave 1: M(age) = 12.36, 52% female, 57% economically disadvantaged, 48% racial minority), Study 1 tested how changes in adolescents' self-control and perceived technological impairment co-occur across time (between-person associations) and if self-control and perceived impairment are prospectively and bidirectionally associated with each other (within-person associations). There was evidence of between-person associations, in that poorer self-control and perceived technological impairment both increase over adolescence, and these increases are positively associated with each other. However, there was no evidence of prospective within-person associations. Using a subsample from Study 1 (N = 388), Study 2 found support for a between-person association for self-control and using digital technology for entertainment, in which adolescents who reported poorer self-control relative to their peers also engaged in greater digital technology use for entertainment. There was no robust support for within-person associations. These findings suggest that adolescents with poorer self-control may have established tendencies to experience greater technological impairment and use more digital technology for entertainment, but the lack of within-person associations indicate caution is needed for a cause-and-effect relation. Adolescents with existing poorer self-control may be more vulnerable to problematic digital technology use in a developmental period where digital technology is particularly rewarding, and intervention and prevention efforts should be geared toward these adolescents. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print