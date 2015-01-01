Abstract

PURPOSE: Chronic opioid use is a significant public health burden. Orthopaedic trauma is one of the main indications for opioid prescription. We aimed to assess the risk for long-term opioid use in a healthy patient cohort.



METHODS: In this matched cohort study, bicycle trauma patients from a Swedish Level-I-Trauma Centre in 2006-2015 were matched with comparators on age, sex, and municipality. Information about dispensed opioids 6 months prior until 18 months following the trauma, data on injuries, comorbidity, and socioeconomic factors were received from national registers. Among bicycle trauma patients, the associations between two exposures (educational level and injury to the lower extremities) and the risk of long-term opioid use (> 3 months after the trauma) were assessed in multivariable logistic regression models.



RESULTS: Of 907 bicycle trauma patients, 419 (46%) received opioid prescriptions, whereof 74 (8%) became long-term users. In the first quarter after trauma, the mean opioid use was significantly higher in the trauma patients than in the comparators (253.2 mg vs 35.1 mg, p < 0.001) and fell thereafter to the same level as in the comparators. Severe injury to the lower extremities was associated with an increased risk of long-term opioid use [OR 4.88 (95% CI 2.34-10.15)], whereas high educational level had a protecting effect [OR 0.42 (95% CI 0.20-0.88)].



CONCLUSION: The risk of long-term opioid use after a bicycle trauma was low. However, opioids should be prescribed with caution, especially in those with injury to lower extremities or low educational level.

