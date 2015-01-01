|
Gabriel GA, Harris LR, Henriques DYP, Pandi M, Campos JL. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2022; 14: e816512.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36092809
Self-motion perception (e.g., when walking/driving) relies on the integration of multiple sensory cues including visual, vestibular, and proprioceptive signals. Changes in the efficacy of multisensory integration have been observed in older adults (OA), which can sometimes lead to errors in perceptual judgments and have been associated with functional declines such as increased falls risk. The objectives of this study were to determine whether passive, visual-vestibular self-motion heading perception could be improved by providing feedback during multisensory training, and whether training-related effects might be more apparent in OAs vs. younger adults (YA). We also investigated the extent to which training might transfer to improved standing-balance. OAs and YAs were passively translated and asked to judge their direction of heading relative to straight-ahead (left/right). Each participant completed three conditions: (1) vestibular-only (passive physical motion in the dark), (2) visual-only (cloud-of-dots display), and (3) bimodal (congruent vestibular and visual stimulation). Measures of heading precision and bias were obtained for each condition. Over the course of 3 days, participants were asked to make bimodal heading judgments and were provided with feedback ("correct"/"incorrect") on 900 training trials. Post-training, participants' biases, and precision in all three sensory conditions (vestibular, visual, bimodal), and their standing-balance performance, were assessed.
training; aging; bimodal perception; heading estimation; multisensory integration (MSI); postural control; self-motion; straight-ahead perception