Abstract

BACKGROUND: Serious car seat installation errors occur at high rates in infants and children. These errors significantly increase the risk of child injury in a motor vehicle crash, and few interventions have addressed the challenge longitudinally.



METHODS: This was a pilot randomised controlled feasibility trial of virtual car seat safety checks for caregivers of newborns recruited from an urban newborn nursery. The control (enhanced usual care (EUC)) group received an in-person car seat check as a newborn and virtual check at 9 months. The intervention group received two additional virtual checks at 3 and 6 months. Installation and infant positioning errors were documented and corrected by a child passenger safety technician (CPST). We measured feasibility and acceptability by tracking caregiver and CPST challenges, and caregiver retention. Group differences were tested for statistical significance using χ(2) or Fisher's exact test for categorical variables, and two sample t-tests for continuous variables.



RESULTS: 33 caregivers were randomised to the EUC and 28 to the intervention group. Virtual checks were feasible, with variable participation levels at each quarter. Wi-Fi and app challenges noted in 30%. There was satisfaction with the virtual car seat checks. At baseline, car seat installation and infant positioning errors occurred at equal frequency, and at 9 months the intervention group had a significantly lower mean proportion than the EUC group in all categories of errors. In summary, virtual seat checks are feasible and the optimal timing of repeat checks requires additional study. A larger study is needed to further evaluate the effect of longitudinal virtual checks on errors.

Language: en