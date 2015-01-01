Abstract

In order to improve the construction method of highway tunnel fault, improve the excavation level, improve the construction efficiency, reduce the project cost, and shorten the construction period, so as to find a specific road, this paper puts forward the research method of tunnel stability analysis and construction parameter optimization in the fault fracture zone. First, this paper analyzes the specific geographical and geological environment of the construction site. Second, this paper compares and analyzes the effects of the drilling and blasting method and full-face tunnel boring machine (TBM) in construction and further analyzes the surrounding rock deformation, over excavation, and under excavation, as well as the range of loose circles when the surrounding rock is stable. Then, this paper discusses the minimum smooth blasting parameters under these conditions. Finally, the actual blasting effect of tunnel construction is tested and the optimization algorithm model of tunnel fault drilling and blasting parameters is established. The results show that the proposed optimization model of drilling and blasting construction parameters for highway tunnel faults based on the Support Vector Regression (SVR) algorithm combined with a genetic algorithm (GA) has a short calculation time and high parameter optimization accuracy. It is very feasible to optimize the construction parameters of the fault drilling and blasting method, which can greatly improve the construction efficiency, carry out the detailed simulation, reduce the cost, and increase safety. In summary, it has a certain reference significance for the optimization of highway tunnel construction and future research by drilling and blasting method under complex geological conditions in my country.

