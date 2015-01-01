|
Citation
|
Jesina O, Baloun L, Kudlacek M, Dolezalova A, Badura P. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604161.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36090840
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to analyze the relationships among exclusion from PE, gender, and bullying in adolescents with specific developmental disorder of scholastic skills (SDDSS) aged 11, 13, and 15 years in Czechia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adapted physical activity; bullying at school; elementary school; special education needs; specific learning disability