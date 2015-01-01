Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the relationships among self-reported meta-memory beliefs, thought control strategies (i.e., distraction, reappraisal, worry, social control, and punishment), and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptomology, among a sample of earthquake survivors (N = 412). Correlational analysis and structural equation modeling were used on the responses and showed that stronger positive and negative meta-memory beliefs, and greater worry and punishment, were associated with greater PTSD symptom severity. The results also indicated that meta-memory beliefs had a prominent indirect influence toward PTSD symptomology via their effects toward thought control strategies. Follow-up analysis of variance indicated that those with a history of mental health difficulties reported higher levels of PTSD symptom severity, were more likely to score in the range of clinically relevant PTSD, and had a stronger tendency to negatively appraise unwanted thinking styles. The results of this research provide overall support for the validity of the metacognitive model for PTSD.

