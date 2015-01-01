|
Citation
|
Spittal MJ. Lancet Reg. Health West. Pac. 2022; 27: e100578.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36092285
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Early projections painted a bleak picture of a suicide epidemic following the emergence of the COVID-19. This stemmed from widespread concerns that an unintended consequence of the health mandates designed to limit COVID-19 infections was deteriorating mental health and that this could lead to increases in suicides. This was amplified by poor media reporting.and by early studies forecasting high suicide rates as a consequence of changing health and economic conditions. Yet the evidence to date suggests rising suicide rates have not occurred in most countries. Rather, suicides are generally either lower than what would be expected (based on pre-pandemic trends) or are no different. The exception to this trend is Japan where suicide rates initially declined by around 14% but then began to rise. Suicide rates now appear to be higher in Japan than they were pre-pandemic for many age and sex groups.
Language: en