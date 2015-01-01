CONTACT US: Contact info
Nat. Hazards 2022
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36091645
PMCID
Abstract
In accordance with the Sendai framework, we need to protect our global neighbours from the risk of future disasters. This short paper calls for the disaster risk reduction (DRR) community to make investments in standardising and collecting the muchneeded vulnerability-relevant exposure data to help quantify, and therefore reduce risk.
Vulnerability; Data; Disaster risk reduction (DRR); Exposure