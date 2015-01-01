SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

So E. Nat. Hazards 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11069-022-05590-7

PMID

36091645

PMCID

PMC9444089

Abstract

In accordance with the Sendai framework, we need to protect our global neighbours from the risk of future disasters. This short paper calls for the disaster risk reduction (DRR) community to make investments in standardising and collecting the muchneeded vulnerability-relevant exposure data to help quantify, and therefore reduce risk.


Language: en

Keywords

Vulnerability; Data; Disaster risk reduction (DRR); Exposure

