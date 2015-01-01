Abstract

The turnover of new nurses is a critical issue that not only causes economic loss to hospitals but also negatively affects the quality of nursing services and patient care. This study examined the impact of workplace bullying, which is an external factor, and resilience, an internal factor, on new nurses' turnover intention. The participants of this study comprised 153 nurses from two tertiary hospitals located in Korea with more than 8 weeks but less than 12 months of work experience. The factors impacting the turnover intention of new nurses in tertiary hospitals were verbal and non-verbal bullying (β = 0.27), tenacity (β = -0.24), not getting placement in the desired department (β = 0.17), and age group (β = 0.12). The regression model was significant (F = 9.23, p<0.001) based on hierarchical regression analysis, and the explanatory power of the model was 29%. It was concluded that reduction of verbal and non-verbal bullying in the workplace, and programs that promote the tenacity of resilience, are necessary to reduce the turnover intention of new nurses in tertiary hospitals.

