Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this case series was to observe physical performance changes following an 8-week nonlinear periodization training program on firefighters currently on light duty who were cleared to participate in full physical activities.



METHODS: Two firefighters underwent an 8-week nonlinear periodization program. Participant 1 was returning from anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and participant 2 from a non-surgical low back injury. The Incumbent Physical Ability Test (IPAT), 2-minute push-up test, 300-yard shuttle, and Gerkin protocol testing were assessed at baseline, week 4, and week 8. OUTCOMES: Both participants demonstrated improvement in assessments of physical performance and fitness across each assessment point, with exception of the Gerkin protocol, and were able to return to full duty at the conclusion of their rehabilitation training program.



CONCLUSION: The physical demands of tactical professionals such as firefighters exceed those of the general population. As such, these individuals require both job-specific programming and assessments when transitioning from an injury to full duty. An 8-week nonlinear periodization program yielded improvements in performance of firefighting tasks and physical fitness in two firefighters returning to full duty after injury and highlighted effective interprofessional collaboration between the physical therapy and fitness team.

