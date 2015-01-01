|
Citation
|
Zhang Z, Akinci B, Qian S. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 177: e106811.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36099682
|
Abstract
|
The increasing number of work zone crashes has been a significant concern for road users, transportation agencies, and researchers. Crashes can be caused by work zones, and this effect changes across different work zone configurations, traffic volumes, roadway functional classifications, and weather conditions. This is typically represented by Crash Modification Functions (CMFunctions). However, current methods for developing work zone CMFunctions have two major limitations: (1) They focus on analyzing statistical associations and fail to mitigate the confounding bias due to possible unobservable roadway characteristics; and (2) They cannot address CMFunctions of multiple variables simultaneously, such as weather and traffic conditions, since they are represented using mixed data types (continuous and categorical) that could potentially affect the causal effect of work zones on crashes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Work zone safety; Crash analysis; Causal inference; Heterogeneous treatment effect