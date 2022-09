Abstract

Pregnancy associated homicide and suicide are commonly preceded by mental health problems, substance use disorders, or intimate partner violence and every one should be considered preventable, say researchers.1



Among women and girls aged 15 to 44 whose pregnancy status was known, 21% of homicides (660) and 9% of suicides (640) in the US were associated with pregnancy--a total of 1300 reported deaths, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Violent Death Reporting System between 2008 …

