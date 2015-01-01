Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the potential efficacy of hospital-based multidisciplinary child protection team (CPTs), research analyzing Japanese CPT databases is scarce.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to describe the characteristics of children and families reported to a CPT in Japan and investigate factors associated with the substantiation of maltreatment. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This retrospective, cross-sectional study took place in a national children's hospital in Japan and included 350 children who were reported to CPTs between April 2014 and March 2018.



METHODS: Univariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted using the CPT database and medical records.



RESULTS: Among 350 cases, 33.4 % were substantiated. Children of <6 years of age comprised 73.4 % of the cases. The majority (67.7 %) received an injury-related diagnosis and physical maltreatment was suspected in 68.3 % of cases. In the univariable analysis, older age, a primary diagnosis other than injury, reporting department, psychological maltreatment, witnessing intimate partner violence, maltreatment by relatives other than biological father or mother, developmental disability, emotional/behavioral difficulty or psychological disorder, maternal/paternal psychological difficulty, and maternal history of maltreatment were significantly associated with substantiation. When adjusted for demographic, child and familial factors, a diagnosis other than injury (AOR 2.02, 95 % CI = 1. 11-3.65) and parental psychological difficulties (AOR 2.49, 95 % CI = 1.37-4.55) were independently associated with substantiation.



CONCLUSION: Most cases reported to our CPT were young children with an injury-related diagnosis. Substantiation was associated with a diagnosis other than injury and parental psychological difficulties. Further prospective and comprehensive studies are needed to establish universal guidelines for databases of hospital-based CPTs.

