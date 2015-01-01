|
Jankhotkaew J, Casswell S, Huckle T, Chaiyasong S, Phonsuk P. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36097414
ISSUES: Implementation of alcohol control policy is a global priority as alcohol contributes to negative individual health and societal impacts. However, there are no available reviews that comprehensively provide tools and measurements for assessing the implementation of alcohol control policy. This study reviews tools and measurements for assessing alcohol policy implementation. Policies considered include alcohol pricing and taxation, alcohol marketing control, physical availability control and drink-driving policy. APPROACH: We conducted a scoping review from Scopus, Web of Science and the World Health Organization's website. We included studies on policy implementation for the four most effective prevention policies published worldwide between 2000 and 2021.
Language: en
scoping review; alcohol policy; policy implementation; quantitative measurement; tool