Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In many rural trauma systems injured patients are initially evaluated at a local hospital, and once stabilized transferred to a trauma center for definitive care. In the U.S. most trauma transfers occur as emergency department (ED) to ED transfers, however there is little evidence to guide systems in whether this is beneficial. We implemented a practice change in August 2018, changing from commonly admitting trauma transfers directly to the floor, to a protocol for ED to ED transfer for all trauma patients. We aimed to evaluate this practice change and its effects on outcomes and ED length of stay.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Trauma; Outcomes; Rural; Emergency department; Transfer