Abstract

BACKGROUND: In many rural trauma systems injured patients are initially evaluated at a local hospital, and once stabilized transferred to a trauma center for definitive care. In the U.S. most trauma transfers occur as emergency department (ED) to ED transfers, however there is little evidence to guide systems in whether this is beneficial. We implemented a practice change in August 2018, changing from commonly admitting trauma transfers directly to the floor, to a protocol for ED to ED transfer for all trauma patients. We aimed to evaluate this practice change and its effects on outcomes and ED length of stay.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed all trauma transfers to our Level 1 trauma center between 8/1/2017-8/30/2020. Study groups were created based on the presence of a transfer protocol: a control group with no protocol, a selective ED pitstop protocol group and a systemwide ED pitstop protocol group. We compared patient and injury factors between groups, and evaluated each group's hospital mortality, unplanned ICU admission within 24 h, need for return to radiology for imaging, and ED length of stay.



RESULTS: 1,987 patients were transferred during the study period. In our control group 37% of transfers were directly admitted. Implementing a selective ED pitstop decreased direct admissions to 17% and a systemwide ED pitstop decreased direct admissions to 10%. There was no difference in mortality between groups. Protocol implementation decreased unplanned ICU admissions from 2% to 1% in the selective protocol and 0.8% in the systemwide protocol, as well as decreasing the need for further diagnostic imaging (5% to 2.5% and 2%; in each group respectively). ED length of stay was not different between time periods.



CONCLUSIONS: Implementing an ED pitstop protocol for trauma transfers led to decreased direct admissions, without increasing the ED length of stay, and less need for delayed imaging.

