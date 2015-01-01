Abstract

AIMS: 1) Can virtual fall risk screens be performed safely? 2) Are older adults able to manage technology to participate in telehealth? 3) Does an algorithm aid in referral appropriate evidence-based (EBP) fall prevention programs? METHODS: An algorithm was piloted using the Zoom platform to screen for falls, to assign to intervention groups, and to guide referral to EBP. Statistical analysis of data included descriptive, parametric, and non-parametric tests.



RESULTS: Forty-four participants, aged 55-94 years, were screened. A significant relationship between 30-second chair stand and referral between two programs was found (p<0.05). Spearman correlations revealed statistically significant negative correlation between 30-second chair stand and timed up-and-go (TUG) (r= -0.584; p=0.003). No safety incidents occurred. Ninety-five percent of screened participants managed technology requirements successfully.



CONCLUSION: Virtual fall risk screens are feasible and offer clinicians an alternative means to screen and refer older adults for EBP.

