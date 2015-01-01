Abstract

A biomechanical or rehabilitative model is typically used in the treatment of upper extremity injuries, which places focus on the injured body part. Evidence has shown that psychosocial factors exist within this population and should be addressed. The purpose of this scoping review was to identify occupational therapists' strategies for treating psychosocial aspects of clients with upper extremity injuries. Nine articles met the criteria for analysis by identifying treatment strategies that could be used. Although limited, there is evidence to support the benefits of addressing psychosocial factors with this population. Occupational therapists can apply their holistic scope of practice to address all factors that may hinder participation in meaningful occupations.

Language: en