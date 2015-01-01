Abstract

Popularity of cannabis-infused products has bloomed since legalization for recreational use of marijuana started. Consumption of cannabis edibles has steadily increased, as restrictions on recreational cannabis smoking have become tighter. This phenomenon enhanced the possibility of these products crossing the state line. The most psychoactive component of cannabis, ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is infused in "edibles" and linked to physiological and psychological effects. Consumers unfamiliar with these edibles may mistake them for non-THC containing products, causing unintended use or overconsumption. In addition, these cannabis-infused edibles are posing significant health risks. The FDA has recognized the potential dangers and recommended that cannabis remain as a Schedule I substance and illegal at the federal level. However, states maintain control of determining the legality of cannabis related products, and creating guidelines distinguishing cannabis edibles from the non-cannabis containing products. Recently, the State of Maine offers a blueprint for edible regulation that should be implemented in all states that are considering or have legalized marijuana.

