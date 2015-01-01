Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to examine service utilization disparities among Black youth participating in Linking Individuals Needing Care (LINC), a 90-day research-informed suicide care coordination intervention.



METHODS: An open trial pilot was conducted to examine the effectiveness of LINC in increasing access to and engagement in mental health and non-mental health services among suicidal youth (N = 587). Other variables of interest included service use facilitators and service use barriers. Generalized linear mixed models with binomial distribution and logit link were performed to ascertain if service use facilitators and barriers were associated with service utilization and if disparities in service use and engagement existed between Black and White suicidal youth through a comparative analysis.



RESULTS: Service utilization differences were found between Black and White youth. While Black and White youth were both likely to engage in individual therapy (OR = 1.398, p < .001) and non-mental health services (OR = 1.289, p < .001), utilization rates for mental health and medication management services were lower for Black (55.1% to 60.6%) youth compared to White (66.0% to 71.0%) youth. Specifically, Black youth were significantly less likely than Whites to receive medication management (OR = .466, p = .002). Systemic barriers such long waitlists for care (OR = 1.860, p = .039) and poor relationship with providers (OR = 7.680, p = .028) increased odds of engagement in non-mental health services. Clinical disorders and engagement in suicide-related behaviors increased the likelihood of obtaining care from both medication management and non-mental health services.



CONCLUSION: Care coordination services for suicidal youth can increase access and engagement in mental health and non-mental health services. Culturally adapted models attending to cultural and social assets of Black families are needed to reduce disparities and suicide risk among Black youth.

