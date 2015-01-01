Abstract

Sleep apnea (SA) is a common disorder involving the cessation of breathing during sleep. It can cause daytime hypersomnia, accidents, and, if allowed to progress, serious, chronic conditions. Continuous positive airway pressure is an effective SA treatment. However, long waitlists impede timely diagnosis; overnight sleep studies involve trained technicians scoring a polysomnograph, which comprises multiple physiological signals including multi-channel electroencephalography (EEG). Therefore, it is important to develop simplified and automated approaches to detect SA. In the present study, we have developed an explainable convolutional neural network (CNN) to detect SA events from single-channel EEG recordings which generalizes across subjects. The network architecture consisted of three convolutional layers. We tuned hyperparameters using the Hyperband algorithm, optimized parameters using Adam, and quantified network performance with subjectwise 10-fold cross-validation. Our CNN performed with an accuracy of 69.9%, and a Matthews correlation coefficient (MCC) of 0.38. To explain the mechanisms of our trained network, we used critical-band masking (CBM): after training, we added bandlimited noise to test recordings; we parametrically varied the noise band center frequency and noise intensity, quantifying the deleterious effect on performance. We reconciled the effects of CBM with lesioning, wherein we zeroed the trained network's 1st-layer filter kernels in turn, quantifying the deleterious effect on performance. These analyses indicated that the network learned frequency-band information consistent with known SA biomarkers, specifically, delta and beta band activity. Our results indicate single-channel EEG may have clinical potential for SA diagnosis.

Language: en