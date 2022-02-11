Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined differences between certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHCs) and community mental health centers (CMHCs) in the services offered and populations served.



METHODS: Data from the 2020 National Mental Health Services Survey were used to quantify the proportion of CCBHCs (N=336) and CMHCs (N=1,953) that offered services and served populations described in the CCBHC certification criteria.



RESULTS: A higher proportion of CCBHCs than CMHCs offered crisis services, peer support, substance use disorder treatment, treatment for co-occurring disorders, antipsychotics, assertive community treatment, general medical health screening, tobacco cessation services, psychiatric rehabilitation services, and other outpatient services. A higher proportion of CCBHCs than CMHCs served veterans and transition-age youths.



CONCLUSIONS: CCBHCs differed from CMHCs in the services provided and populations served. Differences between CCBHCs and CMHCs in some service categories were more pronounced in demonstration than in nondemonstration states. However, it was unclear whether these differences existed before the introduction of the CCBHC model.

