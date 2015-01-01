Abstract

Severe brain injury is associated with a period of impaired level of consciousness that can last from days to months and results in chronic impairment. Systematic assessment of level of function in patients with disorders of consciousness (DoC) is critical for diagnosis, prognostication, and evaluation of treatment efficacy. Approximately 40% of patients who are thought to be unconscious based on clinical bedside behavioral assessment demonstrate some signs of consciousness on standardized behavioral assessment. This finding, in addition to a growing body of literature demonstrating the advantages of standardized behavioral assessment of DoC, has led multiple professional societies and clinical guidelines to recommend standardized assessment over routine clinical evaluation of consciousness. Nevertheless, even standardized assessment is susceptible to biases and misdiagnosis, and examiners should consider factors, such as fluctuating arousal and aphasia, that may confound evaluation. We review approaches to behavioral assessment of consciousness, recent clinical guideline recommendations for use of specific measures to evaluate patients with DoC, and strategies for mitigating common biases that may confound the examination.

Language: en