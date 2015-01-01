Abstract

Fatal opioid poisonings often involve methadone or morphine. This study aimed to elucidate if quetiapine, a widely used sedative antipsychotic medication, may increase the risk of fatal opioid poisoning by additive inhibitory effects on the central nervous system. We used data from 323 cases of fatal methadone or/and morphine poisonings autopsied from 2013 to 2020, a survey of 34 drug users, and performed blinded placebo-controlled studies in 75 Flinders Resistant Line rats receiving three cumulative intraperitoneal doses of vehicle, methadone (2.5, 10 and 15 mg/kg), morphine (3.75, 15 and 22.5 mg/kg), quetiapine (3, 10 and 30 mg/kg) or quetiapine combined with methadone or morphine. Quetiapine was detected in 20.4% of fatal opioid poisonings with a significantly increased frequency over time, primarily in low or therapeutic concentrations, and was not associated with methadone or morphine concentrations. Use of quetiapine, most commonly in low-to-moderate doses to obtain a sleep-inducing or tranquillizing effect, was reported by 67.6% of survey respondents. In the animal studies, a significant impairment of sedation score, performance on the rotarod and open field mobility was observed in all treatment groups compared with vehicle. However, the effect of quetiapine plus the opioid was not significantly different from that of the opioid alone. Thus, no additive sedative effects were observed in rats. Our results suggest that quetiapine is more often an innocent bystander than a contributor to fatal opioid poisoning. However, the combined effects on other parameters, including blood pressure, cardiac rhythm and respiratory rate, need investigation.

Language: en