Livne O, Shmulewitz D, Walsh C, Hasin DS. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Background and Aims Hallucinogen use is potentially harmful. Information on whether such use has increased in recent decades is lacking. This study assessed overall and age-specific time trends in the prevalence of 12-month hallucinogen use in the US general population. Design Cross-sectional. Setting Data from the US National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 2002-19. Participants Respondents aged ≥ 12 years (n = 1 006 051). Measurements Predictors were continuous years. Outcome variables included any hallucinogen use and use of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), ecstasy and phencyclidine (PCP) in the past year. Socio-demographic variables (gender, age, race/ethnicity, educational level and family income) were covariates.
Drug use trends; ecstasy; hallucinogen use; hallucinogens; lysergic acid diethylamide; phencyclidine