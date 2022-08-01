Abstract

Riding Behaviour is found to be the main cause of Powered Two-Wheeler (PTW) crashes in more than90% of the crash events. The high percentage of PTW crashes resulting in fatalities has sought a serious need for research to examine risky riding Behaviour. A widely used instrument for measuring the self-reported riding Behaviour of PTW riders is the Motorcycle Rider Behaviour Questionnaire (MRBQ). In this study, exploratory factor analysis of the MRBQ revealed a four-factor solution viz., traffic errors, control errors, speed violations, and stunts. Despite the popularity of MRBQ, it is capable of covering only a small fraction of the large number of elements that affect the riding Behaviour. Many other elements remain overlooked in the analysis, resulting in unobserved heterogeneity. Therefore, the present study uses a random parameter negative binomial (RPNB) model to minimize the effect of unobserved heterogeneity. It was inferred from the RPNB model that variables like gender, control error, and speed violation have a randomly distributed regression coefficient. Further, it is found that traffic errors are the most significant predictor of crash risk. Additionally, results depict that male riders are positively associated with crashes, and they are more likely to involve in crashes as compared to female riders. The finding of this paper will be valuable for policymakers and decision-makers to improve the rider training program, licensing system, and design road safety campaigns.

