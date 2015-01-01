Abstract

Violence is a pervasive, yet often hidden, issue within nursing homes, affecting residents, family members and care workers. Critical exploration of embedded understandings of violence within public policies can provide important insights into how violence is viewed and addressed in nursing home environments as well as the implications of violence for different groups and alternative ways of framing and addressing violence. To this end, this study explored how violence is conceptualized within 45 nursing home policy texts from two Canadian provinces - Manitoba and Nova Scotia. Using a critical policy analysis approach and a citizenship lens, we identified four dominant constructions of policy 'targets' associated with specific rights and conceptualizations of violence. Policy documents construct residents as either vulnerable and in need of protection or as challenging and requiring behavior management. Care workers are constructed as either clinical risk managers, responsible for mitigating violence, or as employees with rights and responsibilities. Overall, violence prevention policies governing nursing homes are fragmented and convey conflicting conceptualizations of violence, associated with divergent rights and responsibilities. Our findings highlight the need for comprehensive violence prevention policies that affirm the rights of nursing home residents and care workers alike.

Language: en