Citation
Slack KS, Berger LM, Reilly A, Reynders R, Cai JY. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 141: e106569.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In the mid-2000s, the Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board developed an intervention called the Community Response Program (CRP), intended to fill an important gap in the continuum of services to address child maltreatment. Specifically, families reported to child protective services (CPS) for alleged child maltreatment, but diverted (i.e., their cases were screened out at the hotline call stage or closed following an investigation), were offered voluntary case management services tailored to each family's unique circumstances and self-determined needs. The goal of CRP was to significantly reduce future contacts with the child welfare system within this population. Beginning in late 2016, seven CRP sites representing 16 Wisconsin counties participated in a randomized control trial to determine the effectiveness of the intervention for reducing CPS involvement. The sample involved families (N = 12,373) diverted from CPS across the program sites.
Language: en
Keywords
Child protection; Child welfare; Maltreatment prevention; Screened-out families