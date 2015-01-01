CONTACT US: Contact info
Harcourt W. Development 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Society for International Development, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)
In my reflections of the 2004 Editorial I wrote with Smitu Kothari, I first look at what I consider to be the salient points of our original text. I then move onto underline what I think we need to be even more vigilant about today as we consider who has the 'right' to development.
Agency; Body politics; Community; Extractivism; Social and environmental justice