Abstract

This paper analyses the delivery of violence reduction and preparations for the Serious Violence Duty in one region in the United Kingdom. Using Bath & O' Moore's 5c's approach as an analytical framework, we explore the response to the Government Serious Violence Strategy (Home Office, Serious Violence Strategy April 2018.), Public Health approaches to violence reduction and how prepared the region appears to be for the implementation of the Serious Violence Duty. The evidence suggests the development of Violence Reduction Units has led to a two tiered approach to violence reduction, resourcing is a major concern and partnership arrangements will need to evolve in order to deliver the Serious Violence Duty. However, it is also evident that the duty represents an opportunity for the development of new knowledge around the implementation of partnership and public health approaches to violence reduction and 'what works' in this space.

